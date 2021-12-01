SAN MATEO (BCN) — High demand for COVID-19 booster shots has prompted San Mateo County to require appointments for those 12 and over getting shots at the county-operated vaccine clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center.

Appointments were previously encouraged, but onsite registration was allowed. As of Wednesday, walk-ups will be turned away. Appointments are available through the state vaccination registration site, at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

First and second vaccine doses are available at the drive-through clinic, as well as boosters for people 18 and older. Even with an appointment, attendees should expect to wait. Boosters are also available at community clinics, health care providers and pharmacies, many of which do not require an appointment. A schedule of county-operated clinics can be found at https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar.

Pediatric vaccines (ages 5-11) are still available at the children’s clinic, also located at the event center. Appointments through MyTurn are strongly encouraged but pediatric walk-ins are accepted.

The San Mateo County Event Center is at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.

