ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue.READ MORE: UPDATE: 1st U.S. Case Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In San Francisco
Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle.READ MORE: Facebook Uncovers Massive Network To Spread COVID Misinformation
The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet 'The System Has Failed'
Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.