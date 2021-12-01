Kevin Nishita FundTrust Fund Set Up For Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person was shot and gravely injured in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 3300 block of Holly Dr., according to the San Jose Police Department.

One male victim suffered a life-threatening injury, police said. There was no information about possible suspects or a motive.

Drivers were warned of street closures in the area and urged people to avoid the area.