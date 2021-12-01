SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Big Tech companies are facing pressure from around the world to keep children safe when they’re online. The demand comes after a call was issued from world leaders to better protect children on the internet at a Paris Summit.

When it comes to protecting children online, world leaders notice that there are many loop holes that need to be filled.

During the Paris Peace Forum, world leaders discussed what actions are to be taken to ensure safety for children online.

The San Francisco Consul General Of France, Frederic Jung, says internet companies don’t necessarily integrate the protection of children in their design. It is for that reason they would like to engage with the tech industry and eventually, if it’s necessary, regulate.

Children face many unknown risks when online.

“We need to engage with the industry to make sure that there is better parent protection available for parents,” says Jung.

On some internet platforms, there are age restrictions to prevent children from creating accounts. However, it is feasible for minors to lie about their age. Jung states that it is important that parents have the tools to know what their kids are doing.

“If parents are able to see remotely what you’re doing and what time you’re doing it, that would allow better protection of our children.”

In addition, Jung encourages parents to engage with their children and discuss those online risks.

“It is important to highlight the risks of pornography, hate speech, and extremisms of all sorts,” says Jung. “This education should not only be provided by parents, but also by schools and the internet platforms.”

Jung acknowledged that The Paris Peace Forum that launched this process needs to provide further clarification on what additional tools are needed to protect children, and what the rights of children should be online.