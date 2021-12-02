OAKLAND (BCN) — Changes to public transit are coming to the East Bay starting Sunday when the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District, better known as AC Transit, alters service.

Ridership is steadily increasing, and AC Transit is altering service to meet the demand, agency officials said. Ridership is at 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Transbay service on line FS will be partially restored with two trips per day each way. Service on line 60 will be extended from Chabot College to the South Hayward BART station.

Weekday service on line 52, which goes toward University of California at Berkeley and University Village, is being restored to pre-pandemic hours and frequency.

Pre-pandemic service will also be restored on line 74, which operates weekdays from Ford Point in Richmond and Castro Ranch Road near El Sobrante.

Hours are being extended on eight other AC Transit lines. For a complete list of changes, people can visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ACTRANSIT/bulletins/2fd24ae.

Face coverings are still required on buses whether riders are vaccinated or not.

