SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After suffering a weekend health scare, San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.

Santana took to social media to help end rumors about his health.

“I’m here to crystalize and make it clear,” he said. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So when we went there we found out I needed to take care of it.”

Santana said not disclose what the medical issue was.

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest, so when I play for you, I play the way I’m used to,” Santana said.

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said the 74-year-old guitarist underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure,” but gave no specifics.

The 10-time Grammy winner’s heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year. He’s set to resume performances in January, his management said.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Vrionis said in a statement. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

Earlier this year, Santana released the album “Blessings and Miracles,” which includes collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and more.