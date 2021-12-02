SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) – A Caltrain hit a pedestrian in Sunnyvale Thursday morning, blocking the tracks and creating a short delay until it was cleared an hour later.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of the Sunnyvale station on West Evelyn Avenue involving southbound train #108 heading toward San Jose, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.
The person was taken to a hospital and an update on their condition was not immediately available.
The southbound tracks were blocked for about an hour but reopened by 10 a.m., Lieberman said.
There were only three people aboard the train and no one reported injuries.
