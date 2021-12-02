FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 1-year-old child died in a crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near Davis early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:05 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 west of Richards Boulevard, in Solano County near the line with Yolo County.

A 42-year-old man was driving a Toyota Avalon when it struck the center guardrail and came to a stop in the No. 2 eastbound lane, where a box truck and Toyota Tacoma both struck it.

The 1-year-old died as a result of the collision while the Avalon driver and a second person both suffered major injuries, CHP officials said.

The name of the child who died has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Solano-area office at (707) 639-5600 or the agency’s non-emergency line at (800) TELL-CHP.

