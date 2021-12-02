OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police located missing person Merriel Hartfield after pairing with the Hammond police department in Hammond, Indiana, the Oakland police department announced on Thursday.
Hartfield had been last seen on Nov. 21 near Laney Community College in Oakland.
Police found her safe as of 8:14 p.m., though the department did not provide further details on the case.
