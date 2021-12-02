SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – Collegiate soccer’s NCAA tournament ends at Santa Clara University starting Friday night, presenting a unique opportunity for the Broncos’ who are trying to become the first back-to-back champion in over a decade.

“It would be a good trivia question because it would be two national championships in the same calendar year which has also never happened,” said head coach Jerry Smith.

The Broncos are fresh off their last title captured in May after the 2020 season was pushed to the spring because of COVID. A repeat trip to the College Cup didn’t seem possible after the Broncos won just three of their first nine games to start 2021, but came on strong at the end, winning 12 of their last 13.

They face conference rival BYU for a chance to play in Sunday’s final.

“There are no secrets,” said senior Kelsey Turnbow. “We played them three times in one calendar year.”

Last year’s Final Four was in North Carolina, but six months later the Broncos will not have to get on a plane. They have a chance to win it all on their home turf at Stevens Field.

“It adds a level of pressure,” said senior Alex Loera.