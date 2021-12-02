SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are investigating and are searching for several suspects, following a smash-and-grab robbery at the Eastridge Mall Thursday afternoon.
According to officers, four masked suspects entered the Quick Service Jewelry Design store inside the mall around 2:50 p.m. The suspects were seen smashing display cases with hammers.
Police said several items were taken. It was not immediately known how much the business lost.
The suspect were last seen fleeing on foot into the parking lot before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.
More details to come.