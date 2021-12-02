LAKEPORT (CBS SF) – Authorities in Lake County said a pilot has died in a plane crash on the shores of Clear Lake on Thursday.
Around 11:45 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office tweeted that crews from multiple agencies were responding to a crash in south Lakeport around Konocti Vista.
About an hour later, deputies announced that the aircraft was found along the shoreline in south Lakeport. The pilot was declared dead at the scene.
No additional details of the crash were immediately available. The pilot's identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Deputies said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.