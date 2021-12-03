KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

THEATRE: Golden Girls Live!

Through Dec 23rd

A holiday tradition since 2007 Golden Girls “LIVE” is performed by four superstar drag queens who deliver the juicy Golden Girls lines better than the original silver haired ladies. This run focuses on the Christmas episodes. The Victoria Theatre in San Francisco’s Mission hosts the production once again after a year of virtual performances. A must see for the holidays with tickets from $30-$60.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-golden-girls-live-the-christmas-episodes-nov-28th-at-7pm-tickets-181122390947

MUSIC: Ed Sheeran And Elton John

OUT NOW

British pop stars Ed Sheeran and Elton John have just released the Christmas song they hope will take them to the top of the music charts this holiday season. Complete with sleigh bells, ding dongs and a celestial choir – the song released just hours ago has all the hallmarks of a Christmas hit. Proceeds from sales will go to Elton’s AIDS Foundation and Sheeran’s Suffolk Music Foundation.

https://youtu.be/Q_yuO8UNGmY

EVENT: Holidays In The Park

Daily 10am – 10pm

San Francisco’s 135 year tradition for the holidays continues in Golden Gate Park. Come one come all and enjoy the lights & sights in the park with much fun for the whole family. Food vendors, music performers more plus the illuminated SkyStar Ferris Wheel.

https://sfrecpark.org/1586/Winter-Lights-2021

TV: National Tree Lighting

Sunday 8pm

LL COOL J is your host for the National Tree lighting ceremony and concert this Sunday. The rapper & actor says Sunday is all about bringing the feel goods and unifying the country through music and performance. From country to gospel to soul, pop to rock, every music genre will be represented; The line up: Multi Grammy nominee H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Patti La Belle, Keb Mo, Maren Morris & many more. Enjoy the music and tree lighting spectacle from Washington DC, Sunday at 8 pm on KPIX 5.

https://thenationaltree.org/

THEATRE: A Christmas CaroL

NOW through Dec 26th

From the Old Vic in London to Broadway and now playing at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre this latest innovative and surprising production is a must see. Sure, Scrooge played brilliantly by Francois Battiste is haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past and there are singers and feel goods but also the harshness of Scrooge’s cold heart that sends shivers throughout the Theatre. The Ghost of Christmas present played by Amber Iman displays a world of social disarray, poverty and misery. Book your tickets now.

https://www.broadwaysf.com

MUSIC: Hannukah Sessions

NOW on YOU TUBE

Foo Fighter Dave Grohl & musician pal Greg Kurston’s Hanukkah Sessions are back. Launched last year, the sessions last for eight consecutive days, with a different cover being performed each day. So far this year, they’ve performed rockin’ renditions of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” and the Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop”, Amy Winehouse’ “Take The Box”. My fave, Barry Manilow’s crowd pleaser “Copacabana”.

https://youtu.be/QrOelIPRtKo

FUNDRAISER: Guide Dogs

Sunday 5pm

The annual fundraiser for Guide Dogs gets underway this Sunday. The live event will be streamed fro the San Rafael Guide Dogs campus. There will be an opportunity to “name a puppy” and to do so perhaps to honor someone near & dear. I’ll perform as co-host.

https://www.guidedogs.com/