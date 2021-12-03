SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara County Coroner’s office has ruled the death of a man whose body was found inside a San Jose home over Thanksgiving weekend was a homicide.
Around 10:30 a.m. on November 27, San Jose police said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Almaden Expressway. When they arrived, they found the victim's body and he was declared deceased at the scene.
Police said the man's cause of death remains under investigation by the coroner's office.
No suspects have been identified in the case and the circumstances surrounding the incident are also under investigation, police said. His identity has not been released, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.
The man's death is San Jose's 31st homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Tips can be given anonymously by calling 408-947-7867, visiting svcrimestoppers.org or through the P3TIPS app, police said.