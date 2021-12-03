SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities on Friday morning placed San Francisco City Hall on lockdown after a suspicious, unattended package was located at the building’s front door, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:50 a.m., a deputy discovered a 10-inch-long package at the door of the building.

Out of concern for people’s safety, the deputy called for aid from the San Francisco Police Department’s bomb squad.

At the same time, deputies evacuated City Hall and placed the building on lockdown. In addition, pedestrians were kept away from the immediate area, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon arrival, bomb squad officers were able to examine the package and determined it contained only documents.

After resolving the situation, authorities reopened City Hall around 9:25 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

