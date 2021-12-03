SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police arrested two students after threats were reported Thursday and Friday at three Santa Rosa schools.

Santa Rosa police said the two students were arrested in separate cases, including one student allegedly in possession of a gun, and a third incident was determined to be a hoax.

The first incident was reported at North Valley School at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 14-year-old male student made threats to another student about wanting to send bombs to the school, along with other threats of death/violence to another student.

The suspect was removed from a class and officers searched him and his belongings, but no weapons or other contraband was found. Based on interviews and other information obtained, police arrested the student for alleged criminal threats and booked him into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

A search of the suspect’s home did not turn up any explosives or bomb parts.

On Friday at about 8:43 a.m., a parent of a student reported to police about a suspicious comment on SnapChat that was widely shared, which asked whether anyone knew of a possible shooting expected to happen at Santa Rosa High School on Friday. Police said the question had no specific threat but implied there may be a shooting.

Officers worked with SRHS school administrators and interviewed several students, later determining it was a hoax and there was no danger to students or school staff.

At 10:06 a.m. Friday, police were contacted about a student at Montgomery High School who possibly had a handgun on campus. With the help of school administrators, responding officers identified the suspect and removed from class. Inside the 18-year-old student’s backpack, officers found a loaded handgun, police said.

The investigation determined the suspect did not appear to be planning to use the handgun or threaten any students or staff. The student was arrested for felony possession of a gun on school grounds and a miscemeanor concealed handgun possession.

The unidentified student was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Police encouraged students and school staff to contact the department if they see something unsafe or hear about threats to student’s safety.