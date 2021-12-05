SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Clara issued a traffic advisory Sunday night after a “major injury collision” forced the closer of northbound lanes of the San Tomas Expressway.
Santa Clara police tweeted about the crash at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, saying the roadway was closed in the northbound direction between Scott Boulevard and the Central Expressway indefinitely due to the crash.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – 12/5/21 at 8:30pm
Northbound San Tomas Expwy is closed indefinitely between Scott Blvd & Central Expwy due to a major injury collision.
Please avoid the area until further notice or slow down & follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/67iv3g4Xe8
— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) December 6, 2021
So far there was no word on the nature of the accident or how many people were involved.
Police were asking that people avoid the area until further notice or slow down and follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene.