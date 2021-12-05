COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:BART, BART News, Civic Center BART Station, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police activity has shut down BART’S Civic Center station in San Francisco on Sunday morning, officials said.

An SF Muni bus bridge is serving passengers traveling between Embarcadero and Daly City stations, on buses 14, 14R, and light-rail service through downtown San Francisco, BART said in an advisory shortly before 10 a.m.

Specific information about the police activity was not released.

