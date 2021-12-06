REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Two East Bay men and a juvenile from Hayward were in custody early Monday after police pursuit following an armed robbery of a Redwood City 7-Eleven ended in a crash on the Marsh Road exit from Highway 101.

The two adult suspects — 24-year-old Jylyn Richardson-Green, of Pittsburg and 19-year-old Deshawn Carter — were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, felony evading, and carrying a loaded firearm.

A 15-year-old Hayward boy was booked into Hillcrest Youth Services Center for the same charges.

Redwood City police said an officer was patrolling in the 400 block of Woodside Road early Wednesday morning when he saw three subjects exit the 7-Eleven, run to a nearby parked vehicle and flee the scene.

The officer made contact with the 7-Eleven employee, who told him the subjects had just committed an armed robbery of the business.

A pursuit of the suspects’ vehicle ensued. They entered onto southbound Highway 101 at Woodside Road and then crashed on the Marsh Road exit.

The suspects attempted to run from the vehicle, but were quickly apprehended.

A loaded 9-mm handgun was located at the scene of the crash along with several hundred dollars in cash believed to have been taken in the robbery.

During the pursuit, a Redwood City police vehicle was involved in a solo vehicle collision. The officer involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Freitas at 650-780-7138, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.