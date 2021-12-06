OAKLAND (BCN) — A 41-year-old man who died following a fall from a bicycle Sunday afternoon in Shepherd Canyon Park in Oakland was identified as Jamal Thompson, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Thompson, an Oakland resident, died in a crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 5900 block of Shepherd Canyon Road.READ MORE: Christmas Tree At Oakland's Jack London Square Catches Fire; Arson Investigation Underway
Police were sent to help firefighters with the crash and discovered Thompson had been thrown to the road from his bike, according to police.READ MORE: High-Speed Sonoma County Chase Ends In Crash, 2 Arrested
Firefighters and paramedics tried to save Thompson’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don’t know what caused the crash, police said.
Anyone who might be able to provide police with more information about the crash is asked to please call the department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.MORE NEWS: Mountain View Uses Google Grant To Create Monarch Butterfly Habitat
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.