SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened in downtown San Francisco on Sunday afternoon and left a victim with a gunshot wound.
Around 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 800 block of Geary Street.READ MORE: Christmas Tree At Oakland's Jack London Square Catches Fire; Arson Investigation Underway
The male suspect allegedly brandished a gun and demanded the victim, a 38-year-old man, hand over his belongings. The suspect then shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police.READ MORE: Mountain View Uses Google Grant To Create Monarch Butterfly Habitat
Responding officers were able to apprehend the suspect and arrest him. Police did not release the suspect’s name but described him as a 22-year-old man.
MORE NEWS: Rep. Devin Nunes Leaving Congress To Become CEO of Trump Social Media Group
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.