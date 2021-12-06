SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – A plan to build 63 units on the property currently occupied by Golden Skate goes before the San Ramon Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The Windflower Fields project would occupy 3.57 acres of hillside property at 2701 Hooper Drive. Applicant Land Advisors Organization has applied to build 47 townhouse units and another 16 connected, much smaller accessory dwelling units (ADUs), each occupying 260 square feet.

The 16 ADUs would be deed-restricted as rentals and offered at below-market rate to satisfy requirements for projects to have affordable housing components. The ADUs would also allow the project to qualify for benefits under the state’s bonus density law.

The plan consists of eight buildings and a small .25-acre park for residents’ use.

In operation for nearly 50 years, the owner of the Golden Skate announced that the rink would close sometime after the holidays, with the owner citing finances since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the rink to shut down for more than a year.

Since the announcement, people who have come to know and love this place have been lacing up their skates to say goodbye.

“It’s magic. We come out here, we skate our hearts out and we feel amazing,” Monica Perez told KPIX 5 last month.

“It means a lot to me because this is a place that feels like another home,” said Evangeline Shaw.

The San Ramon Planning Commission meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/94221513865 (webinar ID: 942 2151 3865). The meeting can also be seen on the City of San Ramon’s YouTube channel, at www.sanramon.ca.gov/YouTube.

