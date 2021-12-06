SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested following a 16-mile high-speed chase through Sonoma County that ended with a crash in Sebastopol on Sunday night, according to deputies.

Around 9 p.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a car for speeding in Santa Rosa for speeding, running a red light and a brake light that was out. Deputies said the driver pulled into a gas station on East Todd Road, but then started a pursuit on northbound Highway 101.

The chase continued on surface streets and eventually on westbound Highway 116 towards Sebastopol. According to deputies, the driver had multiple violations, saying he “drove in the opposite lane multiple times, ran another red light, nearly hit a patrol car with a deputy trying to set up spike strips, and reached speeds of approximately 110 MPH.”

Due to foggy weather, deputies suspended the chase on Highway 116 near Bloomfield Road. The driver entered Sebastopol and led an officer on a pursuit within city limits, deputies said.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and slammed into an occupied travel trailer near Johnson Street and Eddie Lane.

Deputies said the driver was arrested at the scene, while the passenger was arrested after leaving the vehicle on foot. Both were taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

The occupants of the travel trailer were not injured.

During a search of the suspect vehicle, deputies said they found fentanyl, oxycodone and heroin, along with packaging material and $1,500 in cash. A dog was also found in the vehicle and was taken to Animal Control.

The suspected driver, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Davis of Hayward, was booked on multiple charges, including transporting narcotics for sale, possessing a controlled substance for sale, evading a police officer and animal cruelty.

According to jail records, Davis is being without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The second suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Jurek, was booked on a misdemeanor warrant from Lake County. Jurek is being held on $5,000 bail, according to deputies.