WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) – An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested Sunday in Walnut Creek and police recovered about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities said.
The arrest came after an officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious car with no plates parked near Broadway Plaza, police said on social media.READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In San Jose
With the help of other officers, 24-year-old Eriona Mclothan was taken into custody and the merchandise from various retailers at Broadway Plaza was returned, police said.READ MORE: Home Alone: Helping Pandemic Pets Cope When Their Owners Return To Work
Approximately $2,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Broadway Plaza was recovered and returned.
Extra Walnut Creek police, along with officers from Lafayette and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the downtown area due to an uptick in retail crime.MORE NEWS: 'Enough Is Enough!' Bay Area Lawmaker Urges Newsom To Impose Harsher Penalty For Attacks On Journalists
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed