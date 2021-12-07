BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police asked people in a Berkeley neighborhood Tuesday to check their security cameras for footage of a man who has approached and threatened at least two high school-aged girls.
Berkeley police said the latest incident happened Monday at 9:30 a.m. on McGee Ave. near Channing Way. As a teen girl was crossing Channing, a man approached her and began speaking with her, saying he needed help finding his daughter and wanting to walk with her to Berkeley High School.READ MORE: San Mateo County Supervisors Approve New District Maps
The girl refused and the man insisted saying she shouldn’t be concerned because he was a cop, according to police. The girl kept walking and the man followed her and cornered her in a less visible portion of the sidewalk where there were many plants and trees.
The man then told the girl he wanted her to give him a hug and threatened about having a knife, police said. The girl was able to run away from the man and report the incident.
The suspect was described as a White, five-foot-five with facial hair, wearing a black beanie and black gaiter mask. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. His vehicle was described as a newer model red Ford Mustang Fastback with a rear spoiler and dark tinted windows.READ MORE: COVID: Contra Costa Supes Tell Health Department To Crack Down On Establishments Defying Health Order
The man is suspected to be the same person reported in a September 29 incident on the 1300 block of Gilman Street where a man also accosted a teenage girl and demanded a hug. The girl was able to step away and call police.
Police urged anyone living in the Channing Way and McGee Avenue neighborhood and who have a security camera to review any footage that may have recorded the man on the morning of December 6th between 9:15 am and 9:45 am.
Anyone with information should contact the Berkeley Police Department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.MORE NEWS: Wealthy Palo Alto Parents Greg and Amy Colburn Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal