BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police asked people in a Berkeley neighborhood Tuesday to check their security cameras for footage of a man who has approached and threatened at least two high school-aged girls.

Berkeley police said the latest incident happened Monday at 9:30 a.m. on McGee Ave. near Channing Way. As a teen girl was crossing Channing, a man approached her and began speaking with her, saying he needed help finding his daughter and wanting to walk with her to Berkeley High School.

The girl refused and the man insisted saying she shouldn’t be concerned because he was a cop, according to police. The girl kept walking and the man followed her and cornered her in a less visible portion of the sidewalk where there were many plants and trees.

The man then told the girl he wanted her to give him a hug and threatened about having a knife, police said. The girl was able to run away from the man and report the incident.

The suspect was described as a White, five-foot-five with facial hair, wearing a black beanie and black gaiter mask. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. His vehicle was described as a newer model red Ford Mustang Fastback with a rear spoiler and dark tinted windows.

The man is suspected to be the same person reported in a September 29 incident on the 1300 block of Gilman Street where a man also accosted a teenage girl and demanded a hug. The girl was able to step away and call police.

Police urged anyone living in the Channing Way and McGee Avenue neighborhood and who have a security camera to review any footage that may have recorded the man on the morning of December 6th between 9:15 am and 9:45 am.

Anyone with information should contact the Berkeley Police Department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.