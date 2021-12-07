By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A collaborative band put together by two prolific artists comes to the Castro Theatre Friday when songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy and guitarist Matt Sweeny bring their project Superwolves to the venue.

First coming to fame during the early ’90s, William Oldham initially released his music drawing on rural blues, mournful Americana and lo-fi indie rock under the moniker Palace Brothers and Palace Music before switching to his stage name Bonnie “Prince” Billy later in the decade. Early efforts Days in the Wake and Viva Last Blues earned him wide critical acclaim and led to such notables as Johnny Cash and Marianne Faithful covering his songs.

After one release under his proper name, the artist scored more accolades for his debut effort issued as Bonnie “Prince” Billy in 1999, I See a Darkness. During the following decade, Oldham would regular collaborate with other musicians, working with Skunk, Chavez and Zwan guitarist Matt Sweeney as Superwolf, recording the covers album The Brave and the Bold with post-rock band Tortoise and tracking an album with like-minded group the Cairo Gang (the songwriting outlet for LA artist Emmett Kelly).

While Oldham would focus most of his energies on solo albums for the past decade, earlier this year, he and Sweeny reunited for their first recording in over 15 years. Rechristened Superwolves, the musicians issued their latest eponymous collection of tunes last April on Drag City Records that ranges from darkly psychedelic indie rock to spare, somber acoustic duo tunes.

For this appearance presented by (((folkYEAH!))) at the Castro Theatre, the pair will be joined by Dave Pajo (Slint, Papa M) and Emmett Kelly to play songs from the new album and classic debut effort as well as other tracks from Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s career. Little Wings, the San Luis Obispo indie outfit led by songwriter Kyle Field, opens the concert. The event also comes just as the Castro begins to reopen for movies for the first time since the pandemic, hosting three weekend screenings held in partnership the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Superwolves

Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. $36-$40

Castro Theatre