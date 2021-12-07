CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) – Police in the community of Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County are seeking a man suspected of an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday night.

Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 900 block of North Cloverdale Boulevard on reports of an armed robbery. An employee told police that the suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The employee said he provided the suspect with an unknown amount of money, before the suspect fled. He was last seen running from the store, heading northbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard.

A witness later told police that the suspect eventually got into a vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with a mole under his left eye and light brown hair described as “messy.” He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a tan 49ers logo, tan pants and a black and orange bandana on his face.

The suspect’s firearm is described as a brown pistol with a black slide and a mounted flashlight.

Police said the getaway vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, but the make and model were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Cloverdale Police Department at 707-894-2150.