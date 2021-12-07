MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County employee died while driving heavy equipment to a public works jobsite Monday morning, county officials said.
The fatality was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Laureles Grade Road.
County officials have not released the employee's name or more information about what led to the fatality. The death is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol as well as the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
"The county mourns the loss of a member of our county employee family and our hearts go out to family and friends," county spokesperson Maia Carroll said in a statement.
