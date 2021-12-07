COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Mosswood Park, Oakland, Oakland police, Shooting, West MacArthur

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police said Tuesday that gunfire struck a person who was driving along West MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland the night before.

The shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. in the 400 block of West MacArthur Boulevard near Mosswood Park. The city’s gunshot detection system recorded 10 gunshots, according to police.

READ MORE: Wealthy Palo Alto Parents Greg and Amy Colburn Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

READ MORE: Santa Clara County Supes Require All-Electric Appliances, EV Charging Hookups In Push For Green Construction

No other information was provided by police.

MORE NEWS: Amazon Web Services Reports Major Outage; Netflix, Venmo, Instacart Among Many Affected Sites

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.