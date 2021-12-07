OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police said Tuesday that gunfire struck a person who was driving along West MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland the night before.
The shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. in the 400 block of West MacArthur Boulevard near Mosswood Park. The city's gunshot detection system recorded 10 gunshots, according to police.
The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.
No other information was provided by police.
