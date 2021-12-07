REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly targeted numerous Home Depot stores in the Bay Area, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Redwood City police said Eric Crossman has been booked into San Mateo County Jail for commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.READ MORE: San Francisco Safeway Adds Barriers To Deter Rampant Shoplifting
His arrest, police said, came after a tip led them to Crossman leading to an investigation of his role in possible organized retail theft.READ MORE: SF Supervisor Preston Proposes 10-Day Warning Period For Renters Facing Eviction
Detectives conducted a probation search at the Crossman’s residence and located over 80 stolen items taken from various Home Depot stores in the Bay Area. Most of the items recovered were high-end power tools and electronics. The total value of the items was over $14,000.
The merchandise was stolen from Home Depots in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose.MORE NEWS: 'Prolific' San Francisco Retail Theft Suspect Back In Jail After New Arrest
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.