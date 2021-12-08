ALAMEDA (BCN) — The Alameda Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing veteran.
Jon Sanchez was last seen Nov. 5, 2021, at Alameda Point, and was reported missing Dec. 7, according to a statement issued by police.
Sanchez is a 65-year-old white male with brown eyes, brown hair and an amputated right leg. He is believed to be using a wheelchair and wearing dark blue pants, a black polo shirt and a blue hat with the word "juniper" imprinted on it.
Anyone with information regarding Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.