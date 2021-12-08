OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A non-profit healthcare clinic that provided free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to walk-up patients in Oakland’s Frank Ogawa Plaza unexpectedly closed its doors Wednesday due to staffing and vaccine shortages.
The City of Oakland announced that the clinic, which the company Covid Clinic began operating in the city center, started in Sept. 15 and was supposed to operate until the end of the year.READ MORE: Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life Without Parole; Laci's Mom: 'You Will Always Be Their Murderer'
“The City of Oakland is extremely disappointed that they were unable to fulfill their agreement to extend services through the end of December as previously announced,” city officials stated in an announcement.READ MORE: UPDATE: Parents Who Sent Child With COVID to Corte Madera School Could Face Criminal Charges
The Clinic is reaching out to patients who signed up for an appointment from Dec. 8 to the end of the year. A similar clinic in Fruitvale will remain open seven days a week.
For information on Covid Clinic Operations, visit their website.MORE NEWS: As SCOTUS Reconsiders Roe, Group Pushes California To Become Abortion Sanctuary
For information about where to get vaccinated in Alameda County, visit the county’s website.