PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old man early Wednesday morning near Rocky Memorial Dog Park for possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, according to officers.
At 2:23 a.m., police received a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the dog park.
According to police, upon arrival officers located the vehicle and made contact with the occupant, later identified as the suspect. One of the officers observed a loaded Glock handgun on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.
The man was detained and the loaded firearm was retrieved, along with more than five ounces of marijuana. According to police, the firearm was unregistered and the man was prohibited from owning a firearm in California due to being under the age of 21. He was subsequently transported to Sonoma County Jail.
The officers are currently investigating the origins of the firearm to determine if it is a "ghost gun," police said.
