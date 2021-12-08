MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Mountain View police are currently investigating an incident involving a man who allegedly touched a young girl as she was walking to school Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 am, the student was walking westbound on the 1900 block of California Street on the north sidewalk when she felt as if someone was following her. The girl turned around and saw a man right behind her. He then touched her inappropriately and held her hand, telling her to come to his apartment.

The girl was able to break free and run down California Street. The girl notified school staff immediately upon her arrival to campus, who then called the police. Officers were able to interview the girl and conducted an extensive search of the area. At this time, no suspect has been located.

The man is described as an adult male approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg on both sides. The suspect also spoke English, according to the girl.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the school she attends to protect her privacy.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Mountain View Police Department at 650-903-6344 and reference case number 21-06937.