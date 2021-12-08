ORINDA (CBS SF) — Police were at Orinda Intermediate School on Tuesday, investigating reports of a student making threats to another student and holding what looked like a gun in social media photos since taken down.

Orinda School District Superintendent Aida Glimme said rumors of the boy compiling a “shoot list” were false, and police determined the weapon held by one of two boys in the photo was either a toy or a BB gun.

Glimme said the boy in the photo made a threatening remark to another student and is being disciplined by the district. She wouldn’t specify his punishment, but confirmed he is still a student at Orinda Intermediate.

“We are not dismissing it,” Glimme said. “But there is no list. Police told us they don’t believe it’s a credible threat. We treated it as a real threat and are applying consequences.”

The photo was posted and the verbal threat to the student was made within the past two weeks, though it wasn’t apparent whether the two were related. Police were on campus earlier this week, making at least one search and interviewing students.

Glimme’s office has been inundated with inquiries from parents, many of whom kept their children home Wednesday as a precaution.

“There were additional absences today, for sure,” said Glimme, adding that legal issues keep her from releasing much information about the students involved. The school wasn’t locked down and the district is still investigating.

“Every district deals with students posting things they shouldn’t and saying things they shouldn’t,” Glimme said. “We have a very safe campus.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.