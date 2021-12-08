SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Wednesday morning arrested two male suspects in connection with what are believed to be multiple thefts of Home Depot stores across the Bay Area.
Police said the two suspects — who were not identified — were arrested for stealing over $3,000 in tools from a San Ramon Home Depot location.
READ MORE: Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life Without Parole; Laci's Mom: 'You Will Always Be Their Murderer'
Earlier this morning, our officers arrested two men for stealing $3,000+ in tools from our local @HomeDepot. It is estimated this pair has stolen over $15,000+ in tools from Home Depot stores throughout the Bay Area. Both are on supervised release for previous theft-related 1/3
— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) December 9, 2021
Police said the suspects were currently “on supervised release for previous theft-related convictions.”
The first suspect — a 29-year-old male — was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested and is on parole for weapons and stolen property-related charges. The second suspect — a 30-year-old male — is on felony probation for possession of stolen property.READ MORE: As SCOTUS Reconsiders Roe, Group Pushes California To Become Abortion Sanctuary
A search of the suspects and their property revealed narcotics, USPS mailbox keys, stolen mail, stolen credit cards and additional tools authorities believe to be stolen.
MORE NEWS: Bargain-Priced Home Under $200,000 Available in Mountain View Mobile Home Park
“We continue to be proud of our ongoing partnerships with San Ramon businesses to combat these theft-related crimes and their impact on our community,” San Ramon police said.