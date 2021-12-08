WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car was killed and his passenger was severely hurt in a crash along Highway 129 in Watsonville late Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on westbound 129 west of Lakeview Road at about 11:41 p.m. The investigation indicated the driver of a 1999 Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and drove off the road, colliding into a dirt ditch and overturning several times.READ MORE: Emotions Run High At Scott Peterson Murder Re-Sentencing Hearing
Both the 33-year-old driver and the 44-year-old female passenger, both Watsonville residents, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center.READ MORE: San Francisco Sees 3,000 Car Break-Ins in 1 Month; 'It's Out of Control'
The CHP said it’s believed that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.
This collision was still under investigation. The victims’ identities will be released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.MORE NEWS: Afghan Refugee Who Moved Family To NorCal Shot Dead In San Francisco While Working As Driver