OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle in Oakland Thursday morning, a Capitol Corridor official said.
The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the High Street overcrossing.
No one aboard the train was injured. No other information about the collision was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
