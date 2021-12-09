COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle in Oakland Thursday morning, a Capitol Corridor official said.

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the High Street overcrossing.

No one aboard the train was injured. No other information about the collision was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

