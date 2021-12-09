FREMONT (KPIX) — The Alameda County Water District officially declared a water shortage emergency Thursday night and new restrictions are in place, effective immediately.

The Alameda County Water District services Fremont, Newark and Union City. The district says the demand will exceed supply levels in the next year.

Coming off two critically dry years with another one expected next year, the water district is asking for a 15% reduction in water usage district-wide.

“I will be totally fine. I was traveling recently during the Thanksgiving weekend and I saw the reservoir. I was astonished with the level of water,” said Fremont resident Arun A.

“We have to do 100 percent to help with this drought and the environment,” David Tran added.

The district will limit irrigation to once every two weeks in the winter. Refilling pools will no longer be allowed. The hope is that customers will also make changes in their daily lives.

“Whatever it takes to help everybody — the city and the residents. Whether it be cutting back showers or flushing toilets we have to do whatever we need to do to help the drought,” Tran said.

Customers found to be using excessive amounts of water could potentially have their water cut off but Alameda County Water District says it will focus on outreach and education.

The tri-city area of southern Alameda County now joins parts of Marin, San Francisco and San Jose in imposing restrictions.

This ordinance is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice.