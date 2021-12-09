SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood last month.
The shooting happened on November 19 at about 9:51 p.m. at the dead end of the 600 block of Connecticut St. north of Potrero Hill Park. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find 25-year-old San Francisco resident Danta Spruell suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived, but Spruell was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no information on any suspects or motive in the shooting.
The department's homicide detail urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Martin Bandvik at (415) 553-9247, or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071.
People can also contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.