SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Family, friends and former colleagues from several Bay Area police departments gathered Thursday morning to remember Kevin Nishita, a beloved security guard and former police sergeant who lost his life while protecting a news crews from a gunman in Oakland.

Hundreds were expected to take part in a memorial service at the San Jose Civic which was scheduled to begin at noon. You can watch the service live on CBSN Bay Area beginning with the funeral procession at 10 a.m.

Oakland homicide detectives continue to investigate the Nov. 24th shooting. They released a photo of the shooting suspect’s getaway car, but few other details.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white 4-door 2004 – 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate.

Nishita was working as a security guard protecting a KRON4 news crew covering a recent smash-and-grab robbery of an Oakland clothing store when an assailant tried to steal the station’s camera equipment.

He was shot as he lay on the ground, suffering a lower abdomen injury. Nishita succumbed to his injuries at 4:39 a.m. on Nov. 27th.

Before his death, Nishita made sure his organs would be donated.

“He was always over the top but it was something you love about him because you could always depend on him,” said his daughter Maureen Campos.

During his career, Nishita also provided security for KPIX 5 news crews, who fondly remembered his kindness.

“He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina on Saturday.

“It hurts to say, ‘was.’ He was just the kindest man,” said KPIX reporter Andria Borba.

Nishita was a former police officer who worked for the Star Protection Agency California, based in Oakland and is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

He was a San José police officer from 2001-2012. During his time there, he worked as a gang investigations detective as well as working the gaming/vice unit.

“We are heartbroken and mourning the passing of retired Colma Police Department Sergeant Kevin Nishita. Kevin was part of our San José Police family for eleven years wearing the San José Police patch with great pride,” said San José Police Chief Anthony Mata. “His contagious smile, passion to serve others, and an unmatched work ethic embodied the best of all of us. As a patrol officer, gang detective, and as a person, Kevin modeled bravery, kindness, and dedication helping make San José a better place for everyone.”

A press release issued by the security company noted that Nishita had also worked as a police officer with the Oakland Housing Authority as well as the Hayward police department.

A trust fund has been set up to help Kevin’s family. If you want to donate:

Kevin Nishita Trust Fund

Metropolitan Bank

381 8th Street

Oakland, CA 94607

The account number for the trust is 116020591 with routing number 121141343.

Deposits can be made at any Metropolitan Bank. More information is available at www.met.bank.