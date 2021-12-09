HAYWARD (BCN) — Both sides of state Highway 92 reopened Thursday morning after negotiators were able to talk down a suicidal person from the Hesperian Boulevard overcrossing in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The person was rescued safely at about 10:25 a.m., CHP spokesman Officer Dustin Kennerly said.
Highway 92 was shut down from the toll plaza to Jackson Street.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
