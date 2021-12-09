CHICAGO (CBS News) — A jury has found Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of lying to police about an alleged attack he faced in 2019. The 12-person jury deliberated for nine hours before reaching the verdict on Thursday.
Smollett, 39, was convicted of telling two different officers that he was both the victim of a hate crime and battery on January 29, 2019. The actor was acquitted on one count of disorderly conduct for lying to a separate officer on February 14.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed two men beat him, yelled “racist and homophobic slurs,” dumped an “unknown chemical substance” on him and put a noose around his neck while he was walking in the street in 2019.