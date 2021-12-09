SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person was pulled out of the waters off the San Francisco coast and was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted just after 3 p.m. a rescue was in progress in the Eagles Point area next to Lands End trail just west of China Beach.READ MORE: Woman Shot, Injured in East Oakland Along International Blvd.
The department said marine units and rescue swimmers located a victim saved by a bystander swimmer, and that crews were facing tough terrain and surf conditions, the fire department said.
The victim was being taken by paramedic rescue boat to a ground medic unit, the fire deparment said.READ MORE: Gun Found At High School In Santa Clara, 2 Students Arrested
It is was not known why or how long the person was in the water.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.MORE NEWS: Victims Suffers Smoke Inhalation From Garage Fire in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights