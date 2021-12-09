SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are touting a significant drop in retail crime since a series of smash-and-grab robberies in November led to an increased police presence in Union Square.

However, some small business owners are voicing concerns about theft in other areas of the city.

The recently implemented crime-prevention strategies including a much heavier police presence in the area were in response to the organized gang robberies in and around Union Square on Nov. 19. According to a report released by the San Francisco Police Department, statistics show sharp drops in incidents of assault, burglary, and larceny/theft for the period Nov. 20 through Dec. 6 compared to the preceding 16-day period.

The report showed a there has been a 67% decrease in assaults, a 91% decrease in burglaries and an 82% decrease in thefts since the department implemented the Union Square Safe Shopper program.

Within the first week of the program, many Union Square visitors told KPIX they appreciated the high police visibility.

“I feel very safe. I like it. It feels very good,” said Sharlotta Velger, who works in Union Square.

“I have my family here – my wife and my baby – I feel secure,” said Jose Diaz, who was visiting from Sacramento.

On Thursday, San Francisco’s District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar – who represents the Sunset – held a meeting with small business community members as they discussed what they’ve experienced.

An SFPD police commander also participated in the conversation to try to find solutions to the recent increase in crime. One business owner said his story has been hit more than once.

“It seems like we are losing hope in the system in general; that the system is not helping or doing anything,” said Michael Hsu, who owns the Footprint shoe store on Taraval. “When larger companies are hit, there is action taken immediately, which is good. It is important. But when small businesses are impacted, action seems to be a little bit slower.”

KPIX asked San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott about the concerns expressed by business owners in other areas of the city being affected by retail theft.

“One of the things that we are trying to do and will try to sustain as well is give those business corridors outside of Union Square attention,” said Scott.

“For instance, our motorcycle officers are doing patrols in those areas. It gets to a need question. And as I keep saying, we have to deploy to the needs of the city. That is a very difficult thing to do when you don’t have enough people to begin with.”

The chief said the department is stretched thin and officers are working hard, adding that increased overtime and funding would help officers cover more ground.

On Nov. 24, five people who were arrested after the crime spree in San Francisco’s Union Square appeared before a judge for the first time.

Jamisi Callaway, 24; Francill White, 53; Tomiko Miller, 23; Kimberly Cherry, 28; and Ivan Speed, 34, were all charged with multiple felonies for their alleged involvement in the smash-and-grab incident at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square on Nov. 19. Nine people have been charged so far in the crime spree.