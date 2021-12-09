SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francsico community group United Playaz will host its annual gun buyback event in the city this Saturday.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 1038 Howard St. Representatives from the mayor's office, the San Francisco Police Department and community organizations will safely accept guns from people who no longer need them, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
On Thursday, United Playaz representatives held a news conference at City Hall with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders to promote the event.
People turning in guns will be offered $100 cash for handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as $200 cash for automatic weapons.
United Playaz is a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization, according to its website.
