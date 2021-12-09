ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A Rohnert Park man has been arrested on drug trafficking and multiple gun charges after police seized a cache of weapons, including a so-called “ghost gun,” an assault rifle and a gold-plated gun.

According to Santa Rosa Police, detectives received a tip back in September about the suspect possessing illegal firearms and was trafficking narcotics.

On Wednesday, officers found the suspect in a business on the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway around 11:30 a.m. While serving a search warrant on the suspect, police said they found a loaded Polymer 80 fully automatic ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.

After the suspect was detained, police served search warrants at a home on the 1000 block of Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park and the 800 block of Aston Avenue in Santa Rosa.

During the search of the Rohnert Park residence, which is next door to an elementary school, detectives said they found cocaine, a commercial-grade money counter and “evidence of narcotics sales.”

The search also yielded ammunition, high-capacity magazines and multiple weapons. Police said the guns seized were a gold plated handgun, a Micro Draco 7.62 rifle, a 9mm ghost gun with a so-called “Glock Switch” to make the handgun an AR-15 style rifle, a Masterpiece Arms 9mm, along with two additional handguns.

According to police, one of the guns was stolen, while others met definitions of illegal assault rifles and short-barreled rifles.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Daniel Solorio was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on several charges, including narcotic sales, possession of a machine gun, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a firearm in a school zone and possessing narcotics for sale in a school zone. Solorio faces multiple counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession of an assault rifle.

According to jail records, Solorio is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.