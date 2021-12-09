OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman was shot late Thursday morning along International Boulevard in East Oakland, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. near 80th Avenue.
Officers responded and located the victim. She was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.