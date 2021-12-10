ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Residents of a neighborhood in Antioch were told to shelter in place due to police activity Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the department said on social media that they were responding to an incident in the area of Hummingbird Drive, Warbler Drive and Kildeer Drive.READ MORE: Stockton Man Arrested in Connection With San Francisco Road-Rage Shooting and Robbery
Additional details of the incident were not immediately known.READ MORE: 5 Term Hayward Assemblyman Bill Quirk Not Seeking Re-Election
Police said residents of the above streets, along with Dove Court, Oriole Court and Spring Way are told to shelter in place pending further instruction from officers. Residents in the affected area should not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency or a crime in progress.MORE NEWS: Coroner Classifies Death Of Mario Gonzalez During Alameda Police Confrontation As Homicide
More details to come.