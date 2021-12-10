BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley on Tuesday arrested a man and woman on suspicion of several crimes following a traffic stop.
On Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., an officer with the Berkeley Police Department noticed a vehicle with its headlights off and engine running that was stopped in the middle of 62nd Street just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.READ MORE: Stockton Man Arrested in Connection With San Francisco Road-Rage Shooting and Robbery
The officer drove up to the vehicle and contacted the occupants.
During the contact, the officer could smell alcohol and marijuana coming from within the vehicle, police said.READ MORE: Coroner Classifies Death Of Mario Gonzalez During Alameda Police Confrontation As Homicide
The officer noticed a rear passenger had two open cans of beer, and when the officer searched the vehicle, the officer discovered a handgun, Xanax, a digital scale and more than three pounds of marijuana.
The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from San Gabriel, and the passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Alameda, were arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale, police said.MORE NEWS: 1st Case of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In Santa Clara County
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.